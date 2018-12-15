Nearly 250 Housing Units Proposed For River Vale Golf Course

The Edgewood Country Club in River Vale could soon be redeveloped, paving the way for 249 housing units.

If approved by the Joint Planning Board Thursday, the 27-hole golf course would be reduced to 18 holes -- 24 of which would fulfill River Vale's affordable-housing requirement by the state.

The remaining 225 units would be 193, three-bedroom townhouses and 32, two- and three-bedroom quadplex units.

Those homes have an anticipated market value of between $800,000 and $1 million, according to the applicant, The Fairways at Edgewood, c/o Woodmont Properties.

Concerns from community members pertain to more traffic and flooding when some of the course is replaced by asphalt and concrete, according to NorthJersey.com.

