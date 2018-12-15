Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Ridgefield Stop Turns Up $15,000 Drug Cash Stashed In Hidden Compartment
real estate

Nearly 250 Housing Units Proposed For River Vale Golf Course

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Nearly 250 housing units could be approved Thursday for Edgewood Country Club.
Nearly 250 housing units could be approved Thursday for Edgewood Country Club. Photo Credit: Edgewood Country Club

The Edgewood Country Club in River Vale could soon be redeveloped, paving the way for 249 housing units.

If approved by the Joint Planning Board Thursday, the 27-hole golf course would be reduced to 18 holes -- 24 of which would fulfill River Vale's affordable-housing requirement by the state.

The remaining 225 units would be 193, three-bedroom townhouses and 32, two- and three-bedroom quadplex units.

Those homes have an anticipated market value of between $800,000 and $1 million, according to the applicant, The Fairways at Edgewood, c/o Woodmont Properties.

Concerns from community members pertain to more traffic and flooding when some of the course is replaced by asphalt and concrete, according to NorthJersey.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.