Two Hackensack apartments were sold to a real estate developer for $11.5 million, NorthJersey.com reports .

Located at 265-275 Beech Street, the brick buildings were sold off-market by Prospect Avenue 1 LLC to Stonegate.

Each building has 37 one-bedroom units and 2 two bedroom units with on-site parking.

Renovations are expected, the article says.

