REPORT: Haworth, Harrington Park Among Best Areas In State To Buy A House

On the market for a new house? Several municipalities in Bergen and Passaic counties ranked among the best places in New Jersey to settle down, according to Niche.com.
The website calculated key factors including home values, taxes, crime rates and local school quality to rank the towns.
The top three places in New Jersey are Princeton Junction, Lawrenceville and Beckett. Here's how local towns ranked (monetary figure is median home value):
- No. 15: Haworth -- $644,700
- No. 16: Glen Rock -- $610,600
- No. 37: Fairview -- $396,600
- No. 38: Ho-Ho-Kus -- $716,800
- No. 40: Oradell -- $560,100
- No. 41: Ramsey -- $559,900
- No. 61: Allendale -- $680,000
- No. 80: Demarest -- $652,800
Honorable mentions:
- Harrington Park -- $600,900
- Mahwah -- $462,200
- Fair Lawn -- $396,800
- Upper Saddle River -- $905,100
