Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 3 Workers Extricated, 4 Hospitalized In New Milford Rollover Crash
real estate

This $48M North Jersey Mansion Is Most Expensive New Jersey Listing

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The Darlington Mansion has a listing price of $48 million
The Darlington Mansion has a listing price of $48 million Photo Credit: Christie's International Real Estate

The most expensive home on the market in New Jersey is located right here in Bergen County.

A new report by Property Shark is running down the priciest homes for sale in every U.S. state.

For New Jersey, that's Mahwah's Darlington Mansion, listed by Christie's International Real Estate at $48 million and is the 11th most expensive on the list.

The No. 1 most expensive home in the U.S. is a $500 million mansion in Los Angelos.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.