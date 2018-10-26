This $48M North Jersey Mansion Is Most Expensive New Jersey Listing

The most expensive home on the market in New Jersey is located right here in Bergen County.

A new report by Property Shark is running down the priciest homes for sale in every U.S. state.

For New Jersey, that's Mahwah's Darlington Mansion, listed by Christie's International Real Estate at $48 million and is the 11th most expensive on the list.

The No. 1 most expensive home in the U.S. is a $500 million mansion in Los Angelos.

