Your Dream House Just Hit North Jersey's Real Estate Market -- All You Need Is $10 Million

Cecilia Levine
The Alpine mansion has a rooftop, eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and more. Photo Credit: NJMLS
The 15,000-square-foot colonial in Alpine is listed at nearly $10 million. Photo Credit: NJMLS
The house has an outdoor pool and indoor spa. Photo Credit: NJMLS

Got $10 million bucks laying around? A brand new Bergen County listing could be for you.

The Alpine colonial -- listed at $9.95 million -- has 15,000 square feet of indoor space plus an additional 2,000 square feet of a rooftop terrace and balconies.

On the market for less than two weeks, the Schaffer Road smart house has eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, an indoor spa, outdoor pool and more.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ZILLOW LISTING.

