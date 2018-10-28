Contact Us
Becton High School Superintendent Quietly Placed On Paid Administrative Leave

Former Becton High School Superintendent Louise Clarke was placed on paid administrative leave, school officials said.
Becton Regional High School quietly made administrative changes that took effect last summer -- its superintendent Louise Clarke was placed on paid administrative leave, school officials said.

In early August, the Carlstadt-East Rutherford Board of Education voted not to renew Clarke's contract, which expired June 30, 2019, meeting minutes show.

Dario Sforza -- who has since been serving as acting superintendent and principal -- said Clarke was placed on paid administrative leave and declined further comment, saying it was a personal matter.

Daily Voice left two voicemails and sent one email to the school board's attorney, Dennis McKeever, Tuesday afternoon.

Sforza said the board will begin searching for a permanent replacement in the spring.

Clarke worked as a Spanish teacher at the high school for nearly 35 years before coming its first female superintendent in 2014.

