Beloved Fair Lawn Teacher Yvonne Visocky Celebrates 50th Year With District

There's a certain magic that Yvonne Visocky brings to her Fair Lawn classroom that only her students are lucky enough to know.

Her kids are always quiet. Captivated. Eager to learn.

How Visocky commands the undivided respect, love and attention of her students remains a mystery at the Westmoreland School, according to Principal Christy Dell'Aglio.

Whatever it is, though, it's timeless.

This year marks Visocky's 50th in Fair Lawn, making her the district's longest-serving teacher to date -- and according to her colleagues, former students and parents, one of its most beloved, too.

"Ms. Visocky goes above and beyond," said Dell'Aglio. "She connects with students and families on such a different level.

"Everyone comes back to see her, and that's such a testament to who she is as an individual and the impact she has on students' lives."

After 21 years of teaching sixth grade, Visocky settled into Room 33 at Westmoreland, where she taught some of the nation's leading doctors, lawyers and scholars. Year after year, they return to say hello.

A Facebook post congratulating Visocky on her major milestone by Fair Lawn Police Officer Luis Vazquez garnered dozens of comments from former students, parents and colleagues.

"She was the absolute best teacher," Sarah Califano said.

"One of the greatest teachers I ever had and have ever known!" Jaime Phillips added.

When Dell'Aglio showed Visocky some of the comments, she recognized every single name.

"With each on,e she'd say, 'Oh my goodness, she was an avid reader, and he was a great soccer player,'" Dell'Aglio said. "She remembers every fact about every person she's ever taught. She is a lifelong learner.

"I can't imagine Westmoreland without her."

