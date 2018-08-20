Hackensack School Admin Stole $14G From Previous District, Report Says

Former business administrator for Hackensack's public school system Adrian Pollio is facing theft charges from stealing $14,900 from her previous job with the Lincoln Park Board of Education.

The 46-year-old from Westwood -- who resigned abruptly last week -- was charged Monday with one count of theft of movable property between July 2, 2014, and June 2, 2017, by a Morris County Prosecutor's Office detective, NorthJersey.com reports .

Pollio was processed and charged with a third degree offense by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Board Trustee Frances Cogelja said.

The prosecutor's office did not immediately detail the charges that Pollio is facing but Cogelja did say the charges were related to her work while with the Lincoln Park School District in Morris County, reports say.

Pollio had worked as the business administrator there prior to being hired in Hackensack last year. She apparently resigned from her position on Monday citing personal and family reasons, Acting Superintendent Rosemary Marks told media outlets.

The district later that day was contacted by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office and made aware of the charges against Pollio, reports say.

