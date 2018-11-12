Library Restrictions Cause Uproar Among Mahwah Parents

Several Mahwah public schools prohibit children from checking out library books whenever they want -- and parents are less than pleased.

At the George Washington Elementary School, for example, the seemingly unprecedented rule mandates that children can only take out books every other week. At Joyce Kilmer, it's once every three weeks.

Similar rules apply at the township's other two elementary schools, causing an uproar among parents, NBC4 reports.

"We're concerned about what this means for the future of libraries and what it's doing to our children's literacy and education," mom Jennifer Park told the media outlet.

"If you have to take books out of children's hands in order to approach technology, you're doing it wrong," Anna Lepore added.

The New Jersey Library Association sent a letter to the district saying "the rule is extremely detrimental to the education of the students," NBC said.

The school district told the news outlet that it is not the only one in Bergen County with library restrictions.

The topic will be raised at Wednesday evening's Board of Education meeting.

