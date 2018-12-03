Contact Us
Lodi Schoolchildren Help Homeless Through 'Blessings In A Backpack'

Jerry DeMarco
Students and staff doubled the original goal. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bill Byrnes

Students and staff at Washington Elementary School in Lodi participated in a “Blessings in a Backpack” charitable event to help the homeless.

Four dozen backpacks were filled with much-needed supplies.

“As always, our students and staff exceeded expectations,” Principal Kevin Dowson said. “They doubled the original goal of 24 backpacks.”

School Security Officer Bill Byrnes served as the liaison between the school and charity founder Tony Osso.

