More Than 15 Paterson Schools On Lockdown After Unknown Threats

More than 15 public schools and several area preschools were put on lockdown Wednesday morning in Paterson after threats against the high schools were discovered, district officials said.

Eastside High School and John F. Kennedy High School were the first to be put into a shelter in place lockdown after school officials were alerted to threats made against them, superintendent Eileen Shafer said in a statement.

Neighboring schools including the Edward W. Kilpatrick School, the Roberto Clemente School, the New Roberto Clemente School and more followed suit as a precaution.

The nature of the threat was not immediately released but was being investigated by Paterson police, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police, Shafer said.

After-school activities were cancelled with the exception of athletic practice, which will be held in doors, the superintendent said.

"Your child’s safety is always our top priority," Shafer said in the statement. "We will release more information about today’s threats as it becomes available. In the meantime, please know that you are welcome to contact my office with any questions or concerns."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.