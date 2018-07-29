New Rankings: These North Jersey Schools Are Among Best In State

New Jersey is home to some of the nation’s finest schools -- but which high schools are at the top the list?

Niche on Wednesday released its 2019 rankings, which are “based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.”

Using a weighted scale including academic grades (60 percent), teacher’s grades (10 percent), culture and diversity (10 percent), parent-student surveys (10 percent) and other factors, Niche determined the top high schools throughout the country.

"The 2019 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings."

In their brand-new 2019 rankings, these schools made the cut:

Bergen County Academies (Tied first with The Lawrenceville School for best private high school in NJ)

Dwight Englewood School (5th best private high school in NJ)

Bergen County Tech (8th best public high school in NJ)

Tenafly High School (20th best public high school in NJ)

Northern Highlands Regional High School (22nd best public high school in NJ)

Bergen Catholic (23 best private high school in NJ)

Ridgewood High School (26th best public high school in NJ)

Academy of the Holy Angels (25 best private high school in NJ)

Fair Lawn High School (34th best public high school in NJ)

The Frisch School (30th best private high school in NJ)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.