Northern Valley Teachers Are Highest Paid In New Jersey

New state data shows that North Jersey has some of the highest paid teachers in the state.
The median salary for New Jersey teachers was $67,812 last year although teacher pay varied depending on skill set, location and experience, NJ.com says. The lowest paid teachers in the state were making less than $50,000 while the highest paid teachers were earning more than $100,000, the article says.
These are the districts with the highest paid teachers in Bergen and Passaic counties named in the NJ.com article (number is median salary):
- 50. Ridgefield Park: $80,384
- 46. River Dell: $81,514
- 45. Ho-Ho-Kus: $81,537
- 43. Rochelle Park: $81,690
- 42. Bergen County Tech Schools: $81,938
- 39. Northern Highlands Regional: $82,445
- 37. Old Tappan: $82,605
- 36. Ramsey: $82,655
- 34. Teaneck: $83,000
- 31. Ridgewood: $83,425
- 27. River Vale: $83,980
- 20. Carlstadt/East Rutherford: $87,502
- 18. Closter: $87,760
- 13. Hackensack: $88,610
- 11. Pascack Valley Regional: $89,250
- 10. East Rutherford: $89,662
- 4. Passaic County Vocational: $95,549
- 1. Northern Valley Regional High: $108,867
