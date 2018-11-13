SNOW DAY! These North Jersey Schools Are Closed Friday

Several North Jersey schools are closed Friday following the season's first snowstorm. Others remain open with delayed start times .

CLOSED :

Bloomingdale

Clifton

CTC Academy (Fair Lawn/Oakland)

Demarest

DePaul Catholic HS

Fair Lawn

Fort Lee

Franklin Lakes

Glen Rock

Hackensack

Indian Hills HS

Oakland

Paterson

Prospect Park

Mahwah

Midland Park

Pompton Lakes

Ramapo HS

Ringwood

Saddle River

Sage Day (Mahwah/Rochelle Park)

Totowa

Upper Saddle River

Wanaque

Wayne

Wyckoff

Check your district's website for details.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.