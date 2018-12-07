Contact Us
schools

State Revokes License Of Ex-Mahwah Teacher Charged In Student Sex Scandal

Cecilia Levine
Joshua Green
Joshua Green Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

The New Jersey State Board of Examiners has revoked the teaching license of a former Mahwah High School art teacher charged with having sex with a student.

Joshua Green, 33, in August pled guilty to child endangerment and as a result of his conviction, was "disqualified from public school employment," state officials said.

Green last month agreed to relinquish his teaching certificates of eligibility with advanced standing and art.

In 2015, at least two incidents occurred with a 17-year-old Mahwah High School student at Green's Clifton home, said authorities who charged him.

Green, who is married, taught for three years in Mahwah before leaving in 2016. He had most recently been working at the Plainfield Academy for the Arts and Advanced Studies.

