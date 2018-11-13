Contact Us
These North Jersey School Districts Have Early Dismissals Thursday

Cecilia Levine
These North Jersey districts have announced early dismissals Thursday. Photo Credit: File photo

With a combination of freezing rain and sleet ahead, North Jersey school districts are calling for early dismissals Thursday, Nov. 15.

** This story will be updated periodically. Refresh link for updates and email clevine@dailyvoice.com with weather-related tips **

BERGEN

  • CTC Academy Fair Lawn/Oakland (1 p.m.)
  • Gerrard Berman Solomon Schechter, Oakland (2 p.m.)
  • Mahwah
  • Oakland (conferences) Rescheduled for Nov. 29

PASSAIC

  • Clifton Public Schools
  • De Paul Catholic High School, Wayne (12:45 p.m.)
  • Hawthorne Christian Academy (noon)
  • Mary Help Of Christians Academy, North Haledon (12 p.m.)
  • Passaic
  • Passaic Valley Regional (12:30 p.m.)
  • Ringwood
  • Wanaque
  • Wayne

