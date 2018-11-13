These North Jersey School Districts Have Early Dismissals Thursday

With a combination of freezing rain and sleet ahead, North Jersey school districts are calling for early dismissals Thursday, Nov. 15.

** This story will be updated periodically. Refresh link for updates and email clevine@dailyvoice.com with weather-related tips **

BERGEN

CTC Academy Fair Lawn/Oakland (1 p.m.)

Gerrard Berman Solomon Schechter, Oakland (2 p.m.)

Mahwah

Oakland (conferences) Rescheduled for Nov. 29

PASSAIC

Clifton Public Schools

De Paul Catholic High School, Wayne (12:45 p.m.)

Hawthorne Christian Academy (noon)

Mary Help Of Christians Academy, North Haledon (12 p.m.)

Passaic

Passaic Valley Regional (12:30 p.m.)

Ringwood

Wanaque

Wayne

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.