These North Jersey School Districts Have Early Dismissals

With a combination of freezing rain and sleet ahead, North Jersey school districts have already started calling for early dismissals Thursday, Nov. 15.
** This story will be updated periodically. Refresh link for updates and email clevine@dailyvoice.com with weather-related tips **
- CTC Academy Fair Lawn/Oakland (1 p.m.)
- Hawthorne Christian Academy (noon)
- Ringwood
- Wanaque
- Wayne
Conferences
- Oakland: Rescheduled for Nov. 29
