These North Jersey School Districts Have Early Dismissals

Cecilia Levine
With a combination of freezing rain and sleet ahead, North Jersey school districts have already started calling for early dismissals Thursday, Nov. 15.

** This story will be updated periodically. Refresh link for updates and email clevine@dailyvoice.com with weather-related tips **

  • CTC Academy Fair Lawn/Oakland (1 p.m.)
  • Hawthorne Christian Academy (noon)
  • Ringwood
  • Wanaque
  • Wayne

Conferences

  • Oakland: Rescheduled for Nov. 29

