These North Jersey Schools Have Early Dismissals Due To Extreme Heat

With a heat advisory by the National Weather Service in effect, several North Jersey schools will be closing early Thursday.
Heat index values are expected to reach 100 degrees Thursday afternoon -- humidity will also be "quite high," the NWS said.
The following schools have announced early dismissals:
- Clifton Public Schools
- Fairview Public Schools
- Fort Lee Public Schools
- Garfield Public Schools
- Hackensack Public Schools
- Hasbrouck Heights Public Schools
- Lodi Public Schools
- Maywood Public Schools
- Midland Park Public Schools
- Teaneck Public Schools
- Tenafly Public Schools
- Paterson Public Schools
- Rochelle Park Public Schools
- Waldwick Public Schools
- Wayne Public Schools
- Westwood/Wash. Twp. Public Schools
Check your school district website for further instruction.
