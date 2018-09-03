Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

These North Jersey Schools Have Early Dismissals Due To Extreme Heat

Cecilia Levine
Several schools are releasing students early due to high temperatures Thursday.
Several schools are releasing students early due to high temperatures Thursday. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

With a heat advisory by the National Weather Service in effect, several North Jersey schools will be closing early Thursday.

Heat index values are expected to reach 100 degrees Thursday afternoon -- humidity will also be "quite high," the NWS said.

The following schools have announced early dismissals:

  • Clifton Public Schools
  • Fairview Public Schools
  • Fort Lee Public Schools
  • Garfield Public Schools
  • Hackensack Public Schools
  • Hasbrouck Heights Public Schools
  • Lodi Public Schools
  • Maywood Public Schools
  • Midland Park Public Schools
  • Teaneck Public Schools
  • Tenafly Public Schools
  • Paterson Public Schools
  • Rochelle Park Public Schools
  • Waldwick Public Schools
  • Wayne Public Schools
  • Westwood/Wash. Twp. Public Schools

Check your school district website for further instruction.

