These North Jersey Schools Have The Best Teachers In State, Report Says

School may be out for the summer, but Niche.com is still giving credit where credit is due: Teachers.
The website recently released its list of the schools with the best teachers in New Jersey, among them several in Bergen and Passaic counties.
- 1. Little Falls School No. 1 (best public middle school teachers)/Little Falls School No. 2 (best public elementary school teachers)
- 7. Wandell School, Saddle River (best public elementary school teachers)
- 10. Emil A. Cavallini School, Upper Saddle River (best public middle school teachers)
- 12. George Washington Middle School, Ridgewood (best public middle school teachers)
- 17. Travell Elementary School, Ridgewood (best public elementary school teachers)
- 31. Warren Point Elementary School, Fair Lawn (best public elementary school teachers)
- 33. Ridge Elementary School, Ridgewood (best public elementary school teachers)
