Northern Valley Daily Voice
schools

These North Jersey Schools Have The Best Teachers In State, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Niche.com named several North Jersey schools on its list of best teachers.
Niche.com named several North Jersey schools on its list of best teachers. Photo Credit: File Photo

School may be out for the summer, but Niche.com is still giving credit where credit is due: Teachers.

The website recently released its list of the schools with the best teachers in New Jersey, among them several in Bergen and Passaic counties.

** ALSO SEE: These North Jersey Schools Are Among Best In State **

  • 1. Little Falls School No. 1 (best public middle school teachers)/Little Falls School No. 2 (best public elementary school teachers)
  • 7. Wandell School, Saddle River (best public elementary school teachers)
  • 10. Emil A. Cavallini School, Upper Saddle River (best public middle school teachers)
  • 12. George Washington Middle School, Ridgewood (best public middle school teachers)
  • 17. Travell Elementary School, Ridgewood (best public elementary school teachers)
  • 31. Warren Point Elementary School, Fair Lawn (best public elementary school teachers)
  • 33. Ridge Elementary School, Ridgewood (best public elementary school teachers)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST

