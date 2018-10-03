Contact Us
Trump Administration Names These North Jersey Schools Best In U.S.

Cecilia Levine
"We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives." Video Credit: U.S. Department of Education

Several North Jersey schools were named 2018 National Blue Ribbons Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

The program is one of the most important in the U.S., recognizing public and private elementary, middle and high schools for their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Bergen and Passaic National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2018 are:

  • Christ The Teacher School, Fort Lee
  • Glen Rock High School
  • James Fallon Elementary School, Wayne
  • Our Lady Of Mercy Academy, Park Ridge
  • School 28, Paterson
  • Transfiguration Academy, Bergenfield

"I'm pleased to celebrate with you as your school is named a National Blue Ribbon School," said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. "We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives. Congratulations on your students' accomplishments and for your extraordinary commitment to meeting their unique needs."

Now in its 36th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed recognition on more than 8,800 schools. On Nov. 7 and 8, the secretary and Department of Education will celebrate with 300 public and 49 private school honorees at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

