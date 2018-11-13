Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
schools

UPDATE: These North Jersey Schools Are Closed Friday

Cecilia Levine
These schools are opening late on Friday.
These schools are opening late on Friday.

Many districts that announced delays for Friday have since changed to closures.

CLICK HERE FOR CLOSURES.

These schools will have delays:

  • Bergen Catholic
  • Bergenfield Public Schools
  • Closter
  • Edgewater
  • Englewood Cliffs Public Schools
  • Little Ferry
  • Maywood Ave. Elementary, Maywood
  • McKenzie School, East Rutherford
  • New Milford
  • Old Tappan
  • Palisades Park
  • Paramus
  • Passaic Valley Regional
  • Ridgefield Park
  • Ridgefield
  • Ridgewood
  • River Dell Regional
  • River Edge
  • Teaneck
  • Tenafly

