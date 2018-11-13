UPDATED: School Closures, Delays Friday In North Jersey

Many North Jersey districts that announced delays for Friday have since changed to closures. Here is the update as of 9:30 a.m. Be sure to check your district's website for further details.
CLOSED:
- Bloomingdale
- Clifton
- CTC Academy (Fair Lawn/Oakland)
- Demarest
- DePaul Catholic HS
- Fair Lawn
- Fort Lee
- Franklin Lakes
- Glen Rock
- Hackensack
- Indian Hills HS
- Oakland
- Paterson
- Prospect Park
- Mahwah
- Midland Park
- Pompton Lakes
- Ramapo HS
- Ringwood
- River Edge
- Saddle River
- Sage Day (Mahwah/Rochelle Park)
- Totowa
- Wanaque
- Wayne
- Wyckoff
DELAYED:
- Bergen Catholic
- Bergenfield Public Schools
- Closter
- Edgewater
- Englewood Cliffs Public Schools
- Little Ferry
- Maywood Ave. Elementary, Maywood
- McKenzie School, East Rutherford
- New Milford
- Old Tappan
- Palisades Park
- Paramus
- Passaic Valley Regional
- Ridgefield Park
- Ridgefield
- Ridgewood
- River Dell Regional
- River Edge
- Teaneck
- Tenafly
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.