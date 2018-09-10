Contact Us
73-Year-Old Mets Media Legend -- Jay Horwitz Of Clifton -- Takes New Gig With Team

Cecilia Levine
Mets guru Jay Horwitz of Clifton, 73.
Mets guru Jay Horwitz of Clifton, 73. Photo Credit: NY Mets TWITTER

Clifton native Jay Horwitz, who is in his 39th season as the vice president of media relations for the New York Mets, is transitioning into a new role with the team.

The 73-year-old will be at the helm of alumni relations and the official team historian effective Oct. 1, the Mets announced Wednesday.

Horwitz -- formerly the PR director for Fairleigh Dickinson University -- was interviewing for the media relations position in 1980 when he spilled orange juice on general manager Frank Cashen, MLB.com reports .

Horwitz was certain he wouldn't be offered the gig after that -- but he was, and went on to oversee dozens of big name athletes including from Mookie Wilson to David Wright, the article says.

Those players and more gathered Wednesday to ceremoniously transition Horwitz into his new role.

"Only Jay Horwitz can bring out the #Mets legends like this!" the team said on Twitter. "Kranepool, Gooden, Hernandez, Strawberry, Wilson, Ojeda, Alfonzo, Franco, Torre, Collins, Teufel, Valentine and the current team attended the announcement of Jay’s new role."

