Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen County DPW Worker Killed During Saddle River Tree Removal Operation
sports

'Illegal' Don Bosco Football Scrimmage Prompts NJSIAA Investigation

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Don Bosco Prep football field.
Don Bosco Prep football field. Photo Credit: DBP Facebook

Talks of an illegal summer football competition between Don Bosco Prep and St. John Vianney has prompted an investigation by the NJSIAA, NJ.com reports .

Interscholastic activity, which the organization prohibits during summer months, was captured on video between the school's "legal" teams at Kean University, the article says citing NJSIAA Executive Director Larry White.

John Vianney Head Coach Jim Martucci denied the allegations of a scrimmage to NJ.com. He said the teams playing together at the university was simply because they were the only two schools to take advantage of a summer camp opportunity and was "all tag."

One Don Bosco player, however, posted a photograph of him wearing shoulder pads with a Kean University location tag on Instagram Wednesday morning, according to the NJ.com report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.