'Illegal' Don Bosco Football Scrimmage Prompts NJSIAA Investigation

Talks of an illegal summer football competition between Don Bosco Prep and St. John Vianney has prompted an investigation by the NJSIAA, NJ.com reports .

Interscholastic activity, which the organization prohibits during summer months, was captured on video between the school's "legal" teams at Kean University, the article says citing NJSIAA Executive Director Larry White.

John Vianney Head Coach Jim Martucci denied the allegations of a scrimmage to NJ.com. He said the teams playing together at the university was simply because they were the only two schools to take advantage of a summer camp opportunity and was "all tag."

One Don Bosco player, however, posted a photograph of him wearing shoulder pads with a Kean University location tag on Instagram Wednesday morning, according to the NJ.com report.

