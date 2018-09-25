Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
New York Rangers Have Glen Rock's Crawley Starting Season On Injured Reserve

Cecilia Levine
Brandon Crawley of Glen Rock will start on injured reserve this season.
Brandon Crawley of Glen Rock will start on injured reserve this season. Photo Credit: New York Rangers

Defenseman Brandon Crawley of Glen Rock has been named to the New York Rangers' season-opening roster.

The 21-year-old, dealing with an abdominal strain, will start on injured reserve along with Matt Beleskey and Boo Nieves.

Crawley was the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round of last year's NHL draft and was assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack, a Blueshirts affiliate.

The Rangers' season opens Thursday at home against the Predators.

