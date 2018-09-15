Racial Social Media Posts Cause More Conflict Between North Jersey School Admins, Reports Say

A string of social media posts dripping with racial slurs that postponed a football game in Passaic County last week is causing even more tension between the schools' superintendents.

“'Watch these kennedy [expletives] get they [expletive] whooped [sic] …,'" was part of the social media post that pushed Friday evening's game between Paterson's JFK Knights against the Clifton Mustangs to Saturday, NorthJersey.com reports .

Paterson Superintendent Eileen Shafer on Monday issued a press release saying the N-word was used against Kennedy players and that an official working the game told a Kennedy captain to "Shut the [expletive] up" in response to a question from a Kennedy captain. Two Paterson players were reportedly suspended from Saturday's game (Clifton, 33-32).

Shafer said that she saw no action from Clifton Superintendent Richard Tardalo since the incident.

Tardalo said that the student who used the slur was identified and suspended from the game, NorthJersey.com said. A phone call was also placed to the student's parents, who were called in to speak with school officials.

Shafer is calling for an investigation by NJSIAA officials, who said they did not receive a formal complaint from Paterson schools, NJ.com says.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.