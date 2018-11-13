Contact Us
Trapped In The 'Gates Of Hell,' Enraged Commuters Slam Port Authority, NJ Transit On Twitter

Cecilia Levine
"You thought you were getting home today."
Commuters stuck waiting in Port Authority Bus Terminal are taking to Twitter to let out their frustrations amid Thursday's winter storm.

Heavy delays from the snow caused overcrowding inside the building, prompting officials to block more people from entering at 5:15 p.m. The doors were still blocked as of 7 p.m.

A Port Authority spokesperson recommended people take trains back to New Jersey to combat the bus delays.

** ALSO SEE: North Jersey school districts with delayed openings Friday **

The congestion inside of the bus terminal was because only some buses were able to get into the station, the spokesperson said.

"Guards are blocking upper levels, people are yelling," Rachel Gallagher tweeted. "#firstsnow #portauthority"

