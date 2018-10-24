Eye On The Storm: Here's What To Expect And When Nor'easter Roars Through Area

The Nor'easter that will roar through the region overnight Friday through Saturday will be accompanied by heavy rain that could cause flooding and strong winds gusts that could lead to power outages.

Rain will be heavy at times on Saturday, accompanied winds of 15-25 mph with gusts of 40 and higher, along with a storm surge capable of causing coastal flooding with the high tide cycle late Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon.

"The winds may be strong for a few hours, to break tree limbs and cause sporadic power outages," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

For a look at what to and when overnight Friday through Saturday, check the second image above. For a PowerPoint presentation on the Nor'easter from the National Weather Service, click here.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Westchester, Rockland, Fairfield and Bergen counties from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Coastal flood advisories are in effect for Southern Westchester and Southern Fairfield County.

Major airport delays are expected on Saturday in the tristate area and New England.

Saturday's high temperature will be around 50 degrees, and it will hold steady throughout the overnight into Sunday.

With temperatures staying well above freezing throughout the area, the region with the highest chance for snow during the storm is now Northern New England.

Most of the heavy rain will taper off Saturday evening with light rain and drizzle likely.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low-50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

