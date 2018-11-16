One Of Coldest Thanksgivings On Record Could Affect Macy's Parade

We could be in for the coldest Thanksgiving in 16 years and the second-coldest since Turkey Day temperatures hit the teens 88 years ago, meteorologist Joe Cioffi said.

Not only that -- it'll be windy, making it feel even colder and possibly grounding some of the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade attractions, according to AccuWeather.com .

In North Jersey, "low temperatures Thursday morning will be in the teens to near 20 on Thanksgiving Day,” Cioffi said .

Even the highs will likely be below freezing, he added.

Fortunately, snow or rain don’t seem an issue for the holiday or Black Friday -- just one of the coldest Thanksgivings ever recorded for the North Jersey area, Cioffi said .

Not the best day for a parade.

An estimated 3.5 million people are expected to line Manhattan's streets for the Macy's spectacular, but they might not get to see all the balloons. Winds expected to break 20 mph could force some of the attractions to fly lower than usual -- or ground them entirely, Accuweather.com reported .

It also could make for real-feel temperatures in the single digits, so be sure to wear layers and maximize skin coverage if you go.

North Jersey-area temperatures Monday will be in the 50s, then dip to the 40s on Tuesday before the real blast hits on Getaway Wednesday, Cioffi said .

“There could be some snow showers” as an arctic front passes, he said. “Temperatures will fall into the 30s and winds will increase and become rather gusty. Then it is down we go for Thursday, Thanksgiving morning.

“The cold air will start to pull out Friday, with highs in the 30s to near 40. Over the weekend we will warm further, with highs in the 40s.”

Rain could be behind it, though, Cioffi warned.

MORE: https://www.meteorologistjoecioffi.com/

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.