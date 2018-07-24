Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Storms Will Sweep Through Area Friday Bringing Changes For The Weekend

Joe Lombardi
Drier weather returns to the area this weekend, but not before a new round of storms moves through Friday.
Had enough of the prolonged stretch of showery, steamy weather?

There's some good news.

The sun -- along with more comfortable temperatures -- will be returning this weekend.

But not before severe thunderstorms sweep through the area Friday afternoon and evening. Though the storms will be isolated, they could produce gusty winds and small hail.

The chance for showers and storms starts after noontime Friday on another warm day that will start off with partly sunny skies with a high temperature rising into the mid- to upper-80s.

The storm chance continues through the evening.

Saturday will be partly sunny with less humidity and a high near 85.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

